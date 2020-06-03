I wonder what would have happened if the Neanderthal cop who killed George Floyd in Minneapolis had been a black man. Or there might have been a hero if a bystander had physically and forcefully intervened. He or she would have been arrested, but they would have saved a man’s life and tragedy for our nation. The murder by one cop and assisted by the other three who watched has no bearing on my respect and trust of law enforcement generally.
The COVID-19 virus? The virus and ensuing mania, and recent riots are child’s play if and likely when a pandemic happens with a mortality rate of even 40% compared to the C-19’s 6%. The bird flu of 15 years ago had a 40% mortality rate, but it was not easily transmitted person-to-person. Think about what happened recently, what you did or didn’t do, what you needed and didn’t have. Such preparations for me are like buying insurance; you hope for the best but plan for the potential worst.
Dan Timm
North Platte
