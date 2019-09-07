Platte Valley Pitchers would like to thank the following businesses for sponsoring the Nebraska State Horseshoe Tournament:
North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, Walmart Logistics Distribution Center 7018, J.A. Wever Construction, Chasers Greenhouse & Nursery, Hot Tub Pros, Steele’s Roofing & Construction, The White House Dentistry, Jerry Remus, Larry’s Glass, Platte Bar, Andrew’s Farrier Service, Pump & Pantry, Union Pacific Railroad and The House Bar.
We couldn’t have done it without you!
Justine Thomsen
North Platte
