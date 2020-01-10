Several years ago we got a new, beautiful hospital — but the parking must have gotten left out. I sometimes use a cane or walker. Maybe there may be a handicap spot way down east (in the parking lot). And, yes, we have valets; one of them has a cane.
We talk a lot about this problem. Why not secure the land south of the hospital and build a four- or five-story parking garage with a covered breezeway and with elevators, as such (would make getting) in and out of the hospital safer and drier.
Linda Knepp
North Platte
