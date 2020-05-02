I wrote this letter to the editor last month, but I was advised by the editor that since I had written another letter published in April, I was not able to address Sandy Erickson’s comments (letter, April 15) until May. While it is too late to address her comments about absentee voting for the primary election, I feel it is important to remind everyone that you can still request an absentee ballot for the November general election.
I wonder what the real meaning behind her letter is. Does she really believe that your signature on a postcard and/or signing the ballot envelope exposes you to any more potential for identity theft than using your credit card to make a purchase online or writing a check to pay a bill.
Ms. Erickson, you do realize that when you vote in person, you must sign your name, and during the primary election you are handed a ballot associated with your designated party affiliation. What is the difference between that and voting absentee? If you think that the postal carriers are going to steal your identity, then take your registration card and ballot to the secure drop box located at the sheriff’s office.
I would hope that your letter was not intended to support President Trump’s efforts to restrict absentee voting by stating that it encourages voter fraud. He is so afraid of absentee voting, as it provides the ability to vote to more working Americans who cannot get to the polling place on Election Day. He is refusing to support funding for the postal system prior to the November election in hope that the system will go broke and absentee voting will not be possible. Is this really the way we want our elections to be decided?
I believe that voting in person and absentee voting are both essential to allowing more Americans the ability to exercise their right to select their president and other officials.
Michael Cook
North Platte
