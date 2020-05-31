President Donald Trump treats the United States of America like some company that he owns. News flash: No president or Congress owns the United States of America. Thank God for the Constitution of the United States of America for protecting us from being owned by a small handful of people.
Sorry, Kay Wolfenden (letter to the editor, May 28) of Valentine, we do not rely on our “leaders.” We have been given the power of our own country. Let us not be the blind following the blind.
Sandy Erickson
North Platte
