I attended the City Council meeting Tuesday. A few days before, I went to City Hall and received a printout of some expenditures and the general revenue. I didn’t intend to speak, but after all the negativity about Iron Eagle, I spoke to the great shape of it.
I understand the frustration with the deficit. At the meeting, listening to the other citizens speak, I noticed how most of them had projects they wanted money to go to or to repair things. All worthwhile, I’m sure, but not too long ago we voted down a sales tax increase that would have helped the city catch up with things. I originally voted against it, but now would vote for it.
I’m sure some will say the money for Iron Eagle could have helped get some done. True, but as I was looking at some of the budget items, I noticed the Rec Center ran a deficit of around $400,000 in 2018. As a taxpayer, that concerns me. I think it’s time some entity like the Y take it over. I realize the Rec Center does many worthwhile things, but if we are asking the golf course to pay its own way, shouldn’t we be asking the same of the Rec Center?
North Platte as a small city, in my opinion, is slowly dying. We’ve lost Alco, Shopko, Herbergers, to name a few. Union Pacific is cutting jobs so it can maintain record profits and upper management can get their big bonus.
I hope Iron Eagle Golf Course can stay open, whether it’s sold or whatever. I was under the understanding that the family that donated the land would get it back if the city didn’t maintain it as an 18-hole golf course.
If Iron Eagle closes, then you will have made the decision for me very simple and save me money. I will not be joining any of the other courses around North Platte. I will play less and buy the golf passports to play at other courses around Nebraska.
I’m sure few will care about this one golfer, but I’ve heard a lot of talk of some members moving out of town or joining other courses out of town. I am even beginning to consider moving as I am now retired and am single.
Dan Perlinger
North Platte
