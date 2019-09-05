Enough is more than enough!
I am writing in response to Gary Patterson’s letter Aug. 29. I completely agree that Iron Eagle should never have happened.
The last time it came up for vote and was voted in, someone left a flyer at my house. It stated to read the wording on the ballot because if you just check “no” you would actually be voting for it. I’m sure that is how it came to be.
All it takes is a little wording change and people not reading it through to trick the voters into getting what they wanted.
Voters beware! Take the time to read what is on the ballot or we could all get hoodwinked again.
Tina Matthews
North Platte
