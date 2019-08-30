Global warming. Really! I don’t think humanity will survive some of our immediate problems that need a solution now:
The homeless, along with the trash, human waste and health hazard that accompanies homelessness; opioid epidemic, “shoot up” centers to help continue the addiction; mental illness and depression (if you’re not, just watch the news) with teen and veteran suicides on the rise and not enough professionals to aid the problem; violent, paid protesters that hurt people and will protest anything for a price; overpriced pharmaceuticals; gun violence — lock up all of the guns and violent people will find other ways to perform mass murder.
All the laws you want; criminals do not obey the laws. Abortion because “women want control of their own bodies.” Who was in control when the seed was planted? Men love this because they do not have to be responsible for planting the seed.
Medicare for all. Free. Seniors pay for Medicare assistance, taken from their Social Security checks. But they should eat dog food and die because they do not contribute to society. Who worked all their lives to make this a great country.
Reparations! Who is going to thank and pay all the men and women that fought and died because they did not believe in slavery? Families broken apart that persevered the devastation of war and built a better life. Immigration, go back to Ellis Island methods. National debt? Spend more!
Can our elected politicians try to solve any one of these problems? So you want to think about global warming might get here in 15 years. Humanity is not going to survive. Will we still be living on the destroyed planet? God help us all. Oh wait, I forgot, we have asked Him to get out of our schools, our government and literally our lives. So what’s left? Is it really hopeless? Come on, people, we need some responsibility for things that matter in our everyday — today — lives.
Patti Bousquet
Ogallala