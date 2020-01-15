On behalf of the daughters and adults of Bethel No. 4, we would like to say thank you to Andy and Cindy at Mead Lumber. Nebraska Job’s Daughters is celebrating 100 years, and we are attending our grand session in Norfolk in June and our international conference in Omaha in July. These two conventions will be a highlight in 2020 and we sold Christmas greenery to help us raise money to attend. Andy and Cindy assisted in making this happen with their kindness and willingness to help with the delivery of the greenery. Our hearts are full with gratitude as our greenery sales were a success! A thank you also is extended to Gary Cline for picking up the greenery from Mead Lumber and delivering it to our location. We are proud to live in a community where people help others.
Robin Brown, secretary
Job’s Daughters Bethel No. 4
North Platte
