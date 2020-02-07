Seating for the handicapped, special needs and elderly people attending events at the Wild West Arena has long been a problem. Bonnie Ehlers’ recent letter to the Telegraph (Feb. 2) outlined the seating problem. The current seating area for these people is totally unacceptable for these people and their caregivers.
For years the Nebraskaland Days Board members have promised that they were working on a solution to the problem, but after years of research and promises the predicament has remained unchanged. Thus there are many people that do not or cannot attend any of the outdoor functions at the arena.
I realize that the problem of the ADA requirements and regulations are seemingly overwhelming, but not unattainable. For decades the Nebraskaland Days Board and committees have provided excellent entertainment for their celebration and for a variety of other events.
On behalf of people needing special seating, we publicly request the Nebraskaland Days Board address this seating problem and provide a solution.
Bob and Marlene Smeltzer
North Platte
