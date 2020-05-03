I am responding to a letter in Thursday’s paper blaming President Trump for COVID-19 and a slow response by his administration. I know the author of the letter and I believe his bullet points came from CNN, MSDNC and the World Wide Socialist Website. His facts are misleading and wrong.
I suggest to your readers they go to the Heritage Foundation website if they want to get the truth and the facts. You can start here, heritage.org/asia/report/how-the-chinese-government-undermined-the-chinese-peoples-attempts-prevent-and-respond. Do your own research and get the facts.
Jeff Rosenthal
North Platte
