It was all happening back in August of 1969. Hundreds of thousands of young people gathered at the Woodstock Festival in upper-state New York seeking peace and love in kind. A feeling of jubilation was in the air, and the music and camaraderie helped the people to forget about all of their worries and cares.
Most people came to Woodstock to hear the music that weekend. But it was the actual live experience that transformed everyone — they were wishing that mellow scene would never end. Many young people such as I had been turned off by the Vietnam War, but a renewed spirit of hope for the future was surfacing like never before.
We knew how to take care of ourselves and others. And we sought to interact spiritually and musically with our many sisters and brothers. It was the spirit of hope that Woodstock would work that propelled us ever onward, secure in the knowledge that the time had come to move forward.
The legacy of Woodstock has come full circle today. Our anger and frustration and fears over the actions of our government still ring out strong and true today in so many disturbing ways. We were like-minded; we shared our food and our mood and we sang about better days, and that same feeling of hope and love for the future has resurfaced today.
Geral John Pinault
North Platte