I am a concerned citizen, president of The Arc of Nebraska, but most importantly, I am a mother. One of my children, Bradley, was born with a disability. This has led to a lifetime of struggling to ensure basic access to necessities. Health care, transportation, housing and even education presented many hurdles. Now state Sen. Mike Groene, along with the support of the NSEA (state teachers union), wants to create another barrier to a safe education. They are pushing LB 147, a bill that allows for the use of physical restraint on a student.
The NSEA has been saying that this is a bill targeted toward protecting teachers from physically aggressive students. But research from the U.S. Department of Education tells a different story: “Though students with disabilities make up approximately 12 percent of the general student population, 71% of those restrained and 66% of those secluded were students with disabilities.” They have also said that this increases safety. However, a study from Grafton Integrated Health showed that decreasing restraint usage by 99% reduced staff injury 64%, saved $16 million and increased client life quality.
If Groene and the NSEA want to prevent violence, they must ensure the bill prevents prone restraint, clarifies emergency situations, prioritizes the Individualized Education Program (despite several claims it does not), limits restrictions to breathing or movement of the arms, prioritizes de-escalation and training staff, and ensures tracking, to start.
At the end of the day, this is a bad bill. Please join me in protecting people with disabilities.
Julie Stahla
Grand Island
