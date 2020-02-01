I’m responding to our governor’s column (Jan. 29) regarding the legalization of medical marijuana in Nebraska. I’m a former registered nurse, and his information doesn’t seem to jibe with the current medical professionals. I am on disability with a condition similar to multiple sclerosis. It is excruciatingly painful, and I rely on opioids to function at all. States with legal marijuana report anywhere from a 25% to 45% reduction in accidental overdoses. I would dearly love to have medical marijuana to reduce my risk of overdose and increase my pain control, especially since it’s always worse at night. My primary care doctor has suggested that I should consider moving to a state where marijuana is legal. I don’t want to move away from my family, and I shouldn’t have to! I am very certain that Nebraska dollars are filling the coffers of our surrounding states with legal access. How much money could this add to our state infrastructure and education programs? If you’re on the fence, know that signing a petition means that you believe the citizens of Nebraska should vote on the issue, not that you will necessarily vote in favor of it come November. Please, help us to put the issue before the people of the state. Give other patients like me the opportunity to vote on the matter, since our elected officials receive Big Pharma money to stay in office.
Lisa Kovanda
Lincoln
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.