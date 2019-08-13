Grace Ministries Food Pantry has already assisted over 2,000 local residents in 2019. We have given each of those residents almost a week’s worth of quality food items, hoping to ease their hunger and the stress that comes with not having enough to eat. Clearly, there remains a great need in this community, but most likely, in every community in our country.
We are especially thankful for the UNL Extension master gardeners, who are growing fresh produce for our pantry and two others. Already this summer, they have delivered over 350 pounds of beans, beets and cabbage, with more to come. What an amazing gift! We also thank the volunteers and staff of Thrift Center for the Handicapped at 218 W. Fourth St. for a wonderful donation that will help refill our shelves. All of the proceeds from the Thrift Center are given back to nonprofit organizations in our community.
Food drives earlier this year at Menards, Curves for Women and the letter carriers’ annual drive have been very helpful. We are also thankful for the folks at First United Methodist Church that recently held a food and cash drive for our pantry, First Evangelical Lutheran and the Walmart Distribution Center for their continued donations. When well over 5,000 nonperishable items leave our shelves each month, it is very difficult to keep them stocked.
We once again thank our volunteers from First Baptist, First Evangelical Lutheran, First Methodist, First Presbyterian and the Masonic Lodge. Our volunteers are stretched to the max, but continue to faithfully and cheerfully serve those that need our help. We need about 300 volunteer hours each month to get this work done.
We at Grace Ministries strive to be excellent stewards of your gifts to our pantry. We are run entirely by volunteers and our shelves are stocked solely by donations. We continue to need donations of food and cash, and are extremely thankful for each gift, large or small. Together, we can make a difference!
Leigh Henline
Grace Ministries Food Pantry
First Presbyterian Church