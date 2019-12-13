The North Platte Community Playhouse Guild would like to thank all of the people who assisted us during the annual Carousel of Homes Tour. Because of your yearly support we are able to make substantial donations to the Playhouse to help fund theater improvements.
Many thanks to the homeowners, hostesses, businesses who helped decorate or sold tickets, friends of the Playhouse who donated baked goods and Christmas decor for the boutique, and pianists who played for the reception. Special thanks to Playhouse executive Rajean Shepherd and to the North Platte Telegraph, KNOP-TV and North Platte Bulletin for their excellent coverage of our event.
Thanks to all who attended the tour and happy holidays from the Playhouse Guild.
Tour Committee:
Joni Lloyd, Mary Collins
and Rachelle Huebner
