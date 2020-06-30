Dairy farmers have been pouring out milk in response to the effects of COVID-19. In my opinion, if we truly want to help our local dairy farmers, we need to help them transition from dairy and into a sustainable farming practice.
All dairy farms are exploiting the female reproductive system of a sentient being. Dairy cows are not milk machines. They are mammals. All dairy farms impregnate the female cows by means of artificial insemination, AKA forceful insemination.
What would it be called if someone forcefully inseminated you?
The calf is born. If it is female, she is separated from her mother and is raised to also be exploited. A male calf is usually killed within the first 24 to 48 hours of its life by means of blunt force to the head or sold for veal.
Got breast cancer?
A February 2020 study said that by drinking up to one cup of dairy milk per day, the associated (cancer) risk increased by 50%, and for those drinking two or three cups per day, the risk increased by 70% to 80%!
Humans are the only species that regularly drink milk from another species. Up to 68% of the human population is lactose intolerant. This lactose intolerance is especially high for people of Asian, African and Indigenous/native descent.
This is unjust for minorities in our school systems, which force dairy milk.
Robert Rieck Jr.
Lincoln
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.