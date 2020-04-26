Thank you to Farmers Insurance agent Steven Rhoades and his staff for providing the staff at U-Save Pharmacy lunch earlier this week. It was greatly appreciated. Also thank you to the Raising Cane’s team for providing our staff with box combo gift cards. Also greatly appreciated. Thank you very much from the staff at U- Save Pharmacy.
Anne Maciejewski
North Platte
