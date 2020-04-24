I’m really hoping the new owners of Stephen Potter’s old law office at 220 W. Sixth St. were unaware that one of the oldest and prettiest lilac bushes in the county was nestled near a corner of the old brick house. Because it got ripped out along with all the brush, bushes and trees when clearing the property. That house is one of the oldest — if not the oldest — brick buildings in the county as well.
I’m sure the new owners mean to do the property justice, but I hated to see that beautiful, aromatic lilac torn out. There will be no beautiful blossoms this year or ever again from that old friend.
Deb Bertrand
North Platte
