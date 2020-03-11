Our future revolves around the continued presence of the Union Pacific Railroad and its renovation and repair center here in town at Bailey Yard. We cannot afford to continue to lose our brightest minds to bigger cities and more highly populated states. Just a few weeks ago another two dozen UP employees were terminated due to lower truck container traffic going east and west by rail, especially to the West Coast where they are shipped out to China or received there from China. Teachers and doctors are also leaving North Platte for other locations due to their need for more patients.
I am in favor of putting pressure to bear on UP’s Omaha management to give us a 25-year written commitment that they will keep the North Platte rail yard open, retain or increase employee counts, and consider locating their proposed maglev train system research and development center here. What is this system? Maglev (derived from magnetic levitation) is a new system of train transportation that uses two sets of magnets, one set to repel and push the train up off the track, and another set to move the elevated train ahead, taking advantage of the lack of friction. Eventually this system will replace the present-day track system nationwide. Their R&D maglev center needs to be here in North Platte!
Mid-Plains Community College could propose to create and offer courses here for skilled railroad employees that are relative to the UP’s future needs. All of these factors will interact to make Lincoln County a viable attraction in today’s world.
Geral John “Jerry” Pinault
North Platte
