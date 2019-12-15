From the beginning, NCORPE has not done anything that natural resource districts were organized to do. They have overpumped the aquifer, washed out creeks and drained wet hay meadows.
Now they want to make this property an eyesore with solar panels and wind turbines.
They try to take advantage of government farm payments, spending more taxpayer money.
Lincoln County has helped them with their problem of being greedy and overpumping water. How much more do they want from this county — railroad jobs and Sutherland power plant jobs?
And, much of the money that is made from wind or solar farms won’t necessarily be spent in Lincoln County, where the land is located. At least 75% of it will go to other NRDs, and another 10% or so will probably go to places within the Twin Platte NRD, but outside of Lincoln County.
Are the other NRDs in NCORPE going to pay their share of the cleanup costs when the wind farm is decommissioned?
Government should not own land. They always change the goals of their operation and they don’t worry about the next generation.
Lynn Frederick
Lincoln County
