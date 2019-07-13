I must comment on Ron Holscher’s (June 30) and Michael Cook’s (July 3) letters.
To me, they just illustrate the left’s one-way mindset. They have no sense of humor, are very intolerant and accuse others of what they are doing. I don’t suppose they sent a letter condemning the June 28 cartoon about the Supreme Court stomping on voters?
To me, the Telegraph leans left because of the AP stories with misleading headlines. There’s also negative stories printed from bigger papers that are anti-Trump. However, the op-ed page is about 50-50.
Maybe Holscher and Cook do not read Eugene Robinson, Ann McFeatters or Kathleen Parker. These people should be left enough for them! All never-Trumpers. I know I can’t get through their columns without gagging.
Jim Kohl
Ogallala