The total waste of our tax dollars, from every source the money-to-burn folks at City Hall can get their hands on, to retain the financial black-hole-in-one Iron Eagle Golf Course boondoggle remains a “millstone” the city seems incapable and/or unwilling to get out from under.
The millions upon millions of tax dollars that have gone to waste on a golf course that was never needed is an affront and reminder to me personally that those tax dollars could have gone a long way toward a performing arts center that would have put our city on the national and international map.
The best the money-to-burn folks at City Hall could respond with when confronted with their deficit spending actions on the golf course that needed to stop was to offer an accounting software program as their scapegoat.
Other than simply walking away from the Iron Eagle fiasco, which too many tax dollars have been wasted on to make prudent, I would hold there to only be two options left to make the best of this worst-case financial situation:
» Sell the golf course to a consortium of the proliferating motels/hotels in the area for privatization — at a loss (at best) to taxpayers.
» Change the problem to something manageable long term, i.e. convert the 18-hole golf course into another city park (“Rivers Edge,” to offer a title), something the entire community could benefit from.
In a mistake/misrepresentation I normally see with poll touters, claiming “the majority of residents approved” Iron Eagle, I would hold that to be fiction at best; rather more people who bothered to vote won that close vote — thanks to those who did not vote.
Jerry L. Stroud
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.