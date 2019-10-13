On behalf of the Prairie Arts Center and the Rape and Domestic Abuse Program, we would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to everyone who supported, donated, volunteered and attended the Family Fall Festival in honor of Tina Mohr. The event was a great success and a fun community outreach program. Partnerships in our community are our greatest gift, as they allow us to reach a large number of people with support, services and friendship.
To all of the businesses who generously donated to the Fest: Equitable Bank, Natural Nutrition House, Val and Randy Schwarting, Premier Toyota, Centris, Boy Scouts, RSVP, Bloedorn Lumber, Pepsi, All Pets and Perkins. And a big thank you to the entire Tina Mohr family — your hard work and love for these programs and this community are a gift beyond measure.
Holly Carlini, PAC executive director
Brandy Jamerman, PAC events coordinator
CUAC Board of Directors
Jenny Bonta, RDAP executive director
RDAP staff and volunteers
RDAP Board of Directors
