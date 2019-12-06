You know you are from North Platte when something that has only happened four times in 232 years of U.S. history finally makes the lower right column of the front page of the local paper. Only to be beat out by City Council meeting and traveling swans. I guess it’s not really newsworthy! Where is the impeachment inquiry news?
Mitch Power
North Platte
