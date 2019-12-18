I registered Republican the day I turned 18 and spent my entire adult life espousing and defending conservative principles in public and private spaces. Now I watch as Republicans, including Nebraska’s congressional delegation, shred those values to support a president whose disregard for the Constitution and the rule of law is unprecedented and dangerous.
Increasing executive authority at the expense of checks and balances is not new and was certainly not originated by this president. But it is notable to watch the fervor or, in some cases, complacency with which our elected officials are willing to reinforce the charade. I can only assume they are driven by a combination of cowardice, blind hatred of the “other side,” and/or a desire to remain in power at all costs. In other words, values that are certainly not conservative and, in the long term, will surely lead to their own moral and political demise.
Their behavior has driven me out of the Republican Party and forced me to reevaluate the conservative values of my youth. Now unconstrained by party loyalties or rigid ideology, I find myself viewing the actions of all elected officials, Republican or Democrat, through the lens of a renewed patriotism and attention to ethics. And today, I see a clear path toward a renewal of our nation’s values in the Oval Office — a thorough impeachment inquiry unobstructed by partisanship. That will take commitment from Washington leaders like Sen. Ben Sasse, and I hope they realize we are watching as the investigation continues.
Emma Petty Addams
Omaha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.