All of us develop personal relationships at work, in business and in friendships. These relationships are based on a cumulative building of trust. We don’t judge a person based on a single act. Instead, we follow patterns of behavior to determine whether a relationship should be developed.
There are things we know and things we don’t know about President Trump.
We know Mr. Trump is an unindicted co-conspirator involving bribery in a sex scandal.
We know the National Enquirer engaged in capture and kill of negative Trump stories.
We know that the president’s son and son-in-law met with Russian operatives to get political dirt on Hillary Clinton but claimed the meeting dealt with adoption of Russian children.
We know the president’s son-in-law attempted to establish a back channel to President Vladimir Putin at the Russian Embassy.
We know that the president has enriched himself by hosting foreign delegations and U.S. military units at his privately owned facilities.
We know the president has refused to accept lower court decisions to give Congress his tax returns contrary to 40 years of precedent.
We know the president refuses to criticize President Putin. In fact, Trump suggested that the Russian invasion and occupation of Crimea was popular among the conquered population.
We know Mr. Trump, despite his public statements, was not exonerated by the Mueller report. In fact, the report documents at least 10 instances in which the president obstructed justice. In fact, Robert Mueller declined to file charges stating a sitting president cannot be indicted. This decision was based on a Justice Department policy. However, this protection does not exist in the U.S. Constitution.
Currently, nearly a dozen Trump associates have been convicted or are currently under investigation.
For many Americans this clearly constitutes a pattern of bad judgment and potential criminal behavior by our president.
Roger Green
Scottsbluff
