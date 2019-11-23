Kudos to the North Platte Police Department! Every citizen of North Platte should be thanking you for your swift action concerning the anonymous letter at Adams Middle School. Your quick action defused a threat to the youth of our community; I for one am extremely happy. Thank you to all the tipsters too. Working together, our community was able to prevent a possible horrible situation. Thank you.
In this day and age we don’t want to believe something like this could happen in North Platte. Working together and caring about our youth showed positive results. Yes to community action!
I don’t know any details about whether this was a genuine threat or a prank. If a prank, I hope this youth realizes how wrong he was and how seriously this community deals with things like this. If it was real, I sincerely hope he gets the mental health care he needs.
Thank you again, North Platte police. Thank you to anyone who assisted with tips.
Our community is blessed, much to be thankful for.
Sandee Kroon
North Platte
