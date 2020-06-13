The government and its politicians, concerned more with votes than justice, have decided to use my daughter and all police as scapegoats to cure society’s evils. Crosshairs have been placed on their backs by the same people they protect. This disgusts me. Bad police need swift and severe punishment, and other changes need to be made. Blaming and threatening the innocent makes no sense.
The government’s duty is to protect all of our sons and daughters. Yet the government ignores the suffering and shirks its humanitarian duties. Through self-interest and partisanship, our elected representatives have deepened our social divide. Now they want to throw my daughter into this chasm.
I, with my own inaction, have been complicit with our government. Our founders stated, “When the people fear their government, there is tyranny: when the government fears the people, there is liberty.” I will no longer tolerate injustice. Injustice incites violence and violence begets violence.
I will join the other peaceful protests, using their methods and tactics. Fear can be a great motivator.
A. Brian Scusa
North Platte
