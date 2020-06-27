North Platte is seeing many changes, including small business growth. In Ward 4, Ellett’s Automotive purchased a vacant lot on Rodeo Road and turned it into a thriving enterprise. Langmeier Heating and Cooling relocated from Ward 1. Community Development Block Grants were used to upgrade streets in Ward 4, including 13th, 14th, 15th, 17th, 18th, Mills and Custer. Additional block grant funds will be dedicated to improvement on West Ninth Street.
In the face of this year’s unprecedented challenges, we continue to thrive. Downtown revitalization is going strong. Business owners are genuinely excited and grateful for the progress. New buildings in the Pacific Place apartment complex are taking shape as are other homes being built around town.
Despite Union Pacific’s recent COVID-19 related cutbacks, unemployment remains below the national average.
We now have a committee dedicated to improving existing substandard housing. We believe that everyone is entitled to a safe, comfortable home and have recently begun working on bringing our housing codes up to date.
Matthew Kibbon, our new city administrator, is eager to use his experience to continue on our path of growth. This fall we will choose our next mayor. We are poised and eager for continued positive change and have the personnel to make it happen.
It is my honor to represent Ward 4 during this exciting period in our history. I look forward to being elected to my next term and am excited to be part of North Platte’s continued growth.
Lawrence Ostendorf
Ward 4 City Council
North Platte
