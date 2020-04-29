Sen. Ben Sasse is the right guy for Nebraska’s U.S. Senate seat. Unfortunately, so much of politics right now is ugly — but Sen. Sasse remains a thoughtful and respectful leader. He’s a man who stands by his principles, and those principles represent the values of the majority of Nebraskans.
It’s not often that you can say that you’re proud of your politicians — but I feel pretty darn good about the job Sen. Sasse has done over the past six years. It’s not easy work in these weird political times … but overall, there’s no question Washington needs Ben’s commonsense Nebraska approach. Please join me in voting for a good man: Ben Sasse.
Allan McClure
Johnson Lake
