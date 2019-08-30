Ask your city councilman these questions on Iron Eagle Golf Course:
1. Who sets prices for members, green fees, cart rentals and driving range?
2. Who sets prices for food and alcohol sales?
3. Who sets prices for Pro Shop?
4. Why have memberships and related prices not increased for a long time?
5. Why do we discount an already low membership price 20% in January?
6. Why are our public golf course operations costs approximately 40% higher than tax-paying local competitive courses?
7. When will we stop the bleeding of taxpayers’ money on an unneeded golf course?
Alan Erickson
North Platte