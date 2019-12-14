In response to Mitchel Rickett’s letter Dec. 5:
Who was it the Dems wanted to subpoena — the president’s lawyers. Once again the president doesn’t have the same rights as anyone else: attorney-client privilege. And Rep. Devin Nunes is not the liar. The radical left from day one of President Donald Trump’s election as our 45th president has been trying to remove him from office using the FBI and CIA Obama holdovers using phony evidence, witness intimidation, a 2½-year witch hunt trying to link Trump and Russia, and now the one-sided phony impeachment hearings. Nunes has facts and evidence to back up his findings. All this will become clear when Attorney General William Barr releases his findings.
What are the 300 bills sent over to the Senate about, anything that will benefit the people or just the left and their agenda? Meanwhile House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held hostage the Canada-Mexico trade bill that will bring about lower drug prices, help with health care, manufacturing, small business and a lot more.
About Hillary Clinton, her inaction caused four of our own to be captured and murdered. And let’s be clear, the Democrats should get the Nobel prize for hypocrisy.
One last thing: Merry Christmas, Mitch.
Ruth Swoboda
Paxton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.