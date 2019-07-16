I guess I really don’t understand the thinking of our City Council. The North Platte Recreation Center is a wonderful place to go for exercise. I personally go there almost every day. This center is used by young and old. It is used for rehabilitation of all ages. There is a whole list of activities for all ages. I see this going on all the time. It is a place that you can go get help with training or start your journey to get off the couch. The employees there are all so helpful and have smiles on their faces every day. It is as clean as a whistle.
So please don’t throw money at a golf course that is losing money, and let’s see what we can do for the Rec Center.
P.S. Ron Holscher, I am so saddened that we won’t see your letters anymore. I really enjoyed them!
Nancy Splichal
North Platte