State Sen. Steve Erdman, in a recent column (news.legislature.ne.gov/dist47/2020/02/07/straight-talk-from-steve-129), is “sad to report that red flag laws have come back again.”
Sen. Erdman can’t possibly be as sad as the families and friends of the nearly 52 women a month who are shot and killed by an intimate partner, often with their children, or the hundreds who die in mass killings.
The Extreme Risk Protection Act, known as “the red flag law,” allows law enforcement and family members to petition courts to temporarily remove guns from dangerous individuals.
Sen. Erdman declares this “undermines our basic, God-given right to own firearms.” I challenge the senator to show us the verse in which God bestows the right to firearms, which, by the way, Senator, did not exist in biblical times.
Next, he invokes the Founding Fathers, saying the Second Amendment, granting the right to bear arms, “should apply to all persons.” Really, Senator? Even those threatening to kill you? Although the powder-loading muskets of the Founding Fathers at least gave one time to run.
Sen. Erdman then asks, “can family members really be trusted to judge the mental stability of gun owners?” The law, as enacted, states that courts must be presented with clear evidence that the defendant poses a serious threat to themselves or others, and the defendant can contest the order.
Finally, Erdman argues that “these kinds of gun control laws simply do not work.” Tell that to the victims. Tell it to persons trying to intervene, first responders and law enforcement officers who might be alive today if this law were in effect.
The “red flag law” is intended to help save lives without treading on Second Amendment or due process rights. Uninformed arguments — based on personal opinion rather than facts — should have no place in the decisions of our elected officials.
Linda Deeds
North Platte
