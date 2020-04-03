Letter to the Editor: Reduce COVID-19 risk: Cover your face Apr 3, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The importance of a face mask has not been stressed enough. Face mask protection or a scarf is an additional level of protection that would reduce coronavirus cases.Robert Curry Ogallala Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Face Mask Scarf Importance Face Coronavirus Protection Letter × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lincoln County Lincoln County sees more COVID-19 cases, confirms community spread Petersen, Arleen Governor issues directed health measure for Lincoln County Want to help healthcare workers? Great Plains Health is asking volunteers to use this mask pattern promotion Event Calendar Upcoming Events in North Platte and Surrounding Communities promotion E-Edition View the The North Platte Telegraph E-Edition Contests & Events Hoops Trivia Contest Ask A Cop Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.