I am writing to express my gratitude to Rick Windham for his article March 22 about the upcoming hunting and fishing seasons. He pointed out that Nebraskans have been hunting for all sorts of wildlife for generations and that today’s hunters are using technology to enhance the hunt. During the coronavirus pandemic, Google Earth has been a great tool that I frequently use to search for open public land or a trail.
As Rick pointed out, the new reality is one of social distancing, and we are fortunate in Nebraska to have expansive “wide open spaces.” We can relieve our stress by spending a day or two out in nature. Whether you are a serious hunter or you just want to enjoy some fresh air, it is critical that we take the time to spend a few hours hunting, fishing or walking as a means of coping with the stress of coronavirus.
Tim Klemme
Grand Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.