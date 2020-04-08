The March 27 column by Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, makes some very good points about the role of agriculture being important to Nebraska as he is the director of that department.
There are also many other industries and workers who also are important to our state, or should be, whom he fails to mention: the truckers and railroaders who move the products, the factories that make the tractors and machinery used by agriculture and the places where the grain is turned into food, to name a few. We should also rmemeber them.
Last but not least are the people of this state who buy the agricultural products. They are just as important.
Rod Weitzel
North Platte
