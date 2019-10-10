The Tobacco Free Lincoln County Coalition would like to extend a big congratulations to Sandridge Apartments in North Platte and to the manager, Tammy Hall, and owner M. Timm Development Inc. The complex now has 11 of 12 buildings smoke-free inside the building and the apartments. This is great news!
The Sandridge Apartments complex has been working for some time to achieve this status. In the past, when a smoking tenant left the complex, the apartment was renovated. There is a great deal of expense involved with this renovation. Now, with this new policy, 11 buildings are smoke free. Now the tenants will not be affected by secondhand smoke, which is a danger to individuals with allergies or respiratory problems. Smoke-free apartments make it safer for all.
Kudos to Sandridge for caring about the health of their tenants and kudos to the tenants for complying with this smoke-free policy.
Sandee Kroon, member,
Tobacco Free Lincoln County Coalition
North Platte
