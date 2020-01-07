Wow! Ben Sasse, you have only supported the president a little over 90% of the time. This doesn’t make you a true Trumper. This is probably why the president and Gov. Pete Ricketts will look for another true Trumper to replace you in the Senate.
It’s simple, you made true comments about candidate Trump in 2016. You accused him of attacking the Constitution, in particular the First Amendment. You took exception to his failure in not condemning the KKK, and you voted against funding his border wall. Shame, shame!
Top Nebraska Republicans (Beau McCoy, Ricketts and Sen. Deb Fischer) want you out of the Senate. You should not expect the Nebraska Republican Party support or funding of your reelection campaign. You are basically a lame-duck senator. So, I am sure you realize that supporting the president in his Senate trial does nothing for you politically.
Here’s an idea to show that you are proud to have served in the U.S. Senate. Work with three or four of your Republican senators (I am sure there are more) who believe that Americans deserve a fair and open trial for the removal of the president. This will force a Senate trial with witnesses representing both sides and allow the American people their entitled right to determine if the president should remain in office.
Finally, you have the opportunity to do the right thing in supporting your constitutional oath of office and vote for removal of this corrupt president from office. Demonstrate that your integrity is more important than the Republican Party pressure to keep Trump in office. Remember that your integrity will be for the rest of your life, while political support for Trump is fleeting.
Michael Cook
North Platte
