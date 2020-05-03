Planned Parenthood is terrified of Ben Sasse. And that’s why we should vote for him on May 12.
When I endorsed Sen. Ben Sasse in 2014, I knew that I could trust his unshakable pro-life principles. And ever since Nebraska sent him to the Senate, he’s become one of the top pro-life leaders in this country.
When Planned Parenthood and their far-left allies decided to remove vital protections for babies who survive abortions, Sen. Sasse led the battle to stop them. He’s been instrumental in growing our pro-life majority in the Senate. Sen. Sasse understands Nebraska values, and he fights for them every single day.
When I was governor, I fought to protect the sanctity of life — I believe there’s nothing more important. And there’s nobody in Washington right now more dedicated to that cause than Ben Sasse.
Pro-life Nebraskans have a clear decision ahead of them on May 12: Vote for Ben Sasse for U.S. Senate, and vote for the right to life.
Kay Orr
Lincoln
