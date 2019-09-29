I was shocked and disgusted to hear that a great injustice was meted out by Lincoln County District Judge Richard Birch in the sentencing of Isaac R. Brown, sentencing Brown to twice the length of the sentence of the suspected drug-dealing felon who came to Brown’s residence with a loaded gun (Telegraph, Sept. 24).
Under no circumstance should any resident of Lincoln County be afraid to act in defense of their life, or the lives of their children, when a felon comes to where you live with a gun. Under no circumstance should a person be convicted for taking the felon’s gun and using it in self-defense and the defense of their children!
Brown was clearly in the wrong when he allegedly disposed of the felon’s gun in a canal, but the North Platte Bulletin said that the police retrieved the weapon. I recognize that Brown’s actions were completely unwise, and he should have received punishment for disposing of the weapon, and that he simply should have held onto the felon’s gun and called the police to report the incident, turning the gun over to police when they arrived.
Brown was unwise and criminal in his disposing of the weapon. But because Brown committed one crime does not mean that Brown did anything wrong in defending himself and his children from a gun-toting felon who came to where he lived. Shame on Judge Richard Birch. He should be legally removed for creating such a travesty of justice!
Jeremy Charles Huckins
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.