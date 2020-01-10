This is in response to the letter by Julia Stahla (Jan. 5). Legislative Bill 147 is directed to all students and teachers. The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act is a federal law for disabled students. A full continuum of services, including institutional, self-contained resource to inclusion in regular education is needed. When an Individual Education Plan is written by a comprehensive group of specialists, the need for potential behavior adjustment should be addressed and noted.
Your concerns must not have been noted in your IEP. This is a special education problem. LB 147 deals with all behavior. Don’t kill a bill when your concerns should be addressed with a full continuum of IDEA services, federal, state and local.
James Tierney
North Platte
