You may have noticed the article in the March 17 Telegraph regarding the Lincoln County Republican Party Convention.
Due to my name being in the same article, I am writing to clarify my position that as a member of the Republican Party, I am joining President Donald Trump — and the vast majority of Lincoln County Republicans — and proudly endorsing Ben Sasse for re-election.
Although they have wrestled through a number of issues, it is clear that President Trump and Sen. Sasse have a strong working relationship and share a commitment to the betterment of America and our party.
Ben is an effective senator who is working with other leaders in Nebraska as advocates for President Trump’s agenda. But don’t take my word for it: Consider that Ben has one of the most conservative voting records in the Senate. On the influential Senate Judiciary Committee, Sasse has fought to confirm President Trump’s judicial nominees including two Supreme Court nominees. Sasse’s first vote as a member of the Senate Finance Committee, was for President Trump’s USMCA trade deal. Sen. Sasse is a friend to Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers. And Ben has been a consistent leader promoting Nebraska’s pro-life values in the Senate.
Again, you don’t have to take my word for it. Go to sasse.senate.gov/library to see for yourself what Ben is doing. He will answer your questions and it’s easy to get on his mailing list to keep informed of our government. Just don’t forget to vote.
Peggy Orr
North Platte
