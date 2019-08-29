As a longtime resident of North Platte, I’m really tired of the continuing saga of what should be a non-starter, Iron Eagle Golf Course. I’m sure I’m not alone in this thought.
If memory serves me correctly, this was voted down (not approved) several times by the people of North Platte. One time should have been enough, but I believe it was three times. Yet here it is, a loser as a lot of people, I’m sure, thought it would be.
Also, I seem to remember that keno funds were to go to our schools. This was partially the selling point of keno, to help lessen the expenses of our school system. Again the public was not listened to and promises to them were not kept. Feed the Eagle!
I will admit I’m not a golfer. But I do not believe the city, any city, should have the right to compete directly with private businesses, especially non-critical businesses. These businesses are paying property taxes, wage taxes, sales tax, etc. They are not sucking dollars out of our city coffers. They are paying in taxes to feed the Eagle, their direct competition — this is wrong!
There are three other golf courses in the immediate vicinity of North Platte and six more in a very short drive of North Platte. I’m sure they are struggling to keep open; they do not need more competition.
We are losing more than $200,000 a year to this boondoggle. Now it is reported to be worth $510,000. Now $200,000 times 20-plus years is $4 million, but it is only worth $510,000. What a lousy deal.
I’m sure the actual costs are even greater but are moved around in ways to conceal the true costs.
Now the mayor wants two more years of this BS to show it is a money maker. How is that going to happen? Are the books going to be cooked for two years to show a profit? Let’s get real or honest, whichever the case is. Give us all a break and sell it for whatever you can get out of it and be done with it!
Gary Patterson
North Platte