Letter to the Editor

We at Grace Ministries Food Pantry are so grateful for the North Platte High School students, staff, parents and Student Council members who assisted with this year’s annual NPHS Food Drive.

We are thankful for the three overflowing pickup trucks of food that we received for our customers.

We thank North Platte for supporting this drive with their donations, which was extremely well organized by teacher Ashley Werkmeister. Mrs. Werkmeister kept the food pickup running smoothly and efficiently.

But it was the students themselves who helped load the vehicles that warmed our hearts. They were cheerful, laughing, helpful and totally willing to see the massive project to completion.

After working with these young students, our drivers went away with a renewed sense of hope for this generation of young adults. Well done!

Leigh Henline

First Presbyterian Church

Grace Ministries Food Pantry

