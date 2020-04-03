COVID-19 has amplified the surprise medical billing issue that many Americans face every day. The stress and pressure of having to pay off tens of thousands of dollars in surprise medical bills can inflame and worsen a person’s health, especially those who haven’t fully recovered from their injuries or ailments.
The STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act would close the curtains on surprise medical bills. It protects Nebraskans from surprise medical bills by having insurance companies and doctors settle the bill in arbitration. Patients would no longer be on the hook for surprise medical bills, while doctors, who are on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 outbreak, would be justly compensated for their services. This is a fair solution that has bipartisan support.
The insurance industry offered an unrealistic solution: Government rate setting, which would allow bureaucrats to force our local doctors to accept their price controls. Like socialist countries that have tried this, it would take out hospitals and doctor’s offices, especially in Nebraska’s rural areas. The last thing we need during a pandemic is for a government rate setting scheme to be implemented — it would be a disaster for our state.
I hope that Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer sign onto the STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act, as the passing of this bill would help to alleviate many of the concerns patients may have when seeking care for COVID-19 symptoms. With their support, we can end surprise medical bills in Nebraska — and across America.
Mike Flint
Broken Bow
