In order to help assess the impact of COVID-19 on early childhood programs serving young children and families in Nebraska, the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska has released a statewide survey that was developed in collaboration with statewide early childhood partners.
Nebraska is one of the top states in the nation where all available parents are in the workforce; 75% of children under the age of 6 live in homes where all adults in their family work outside the home.
The survey provides an opportunity to listen to the voices of the dedicated professionals who care for and educate young children in our state, in the context of unprecedented health and economic challenges. We seek to carry their challenges and needs to legislators, policymakers and state leaders in the hopes of providing greater supports to providers and families.
All early childhood care and education programs (schools, centers and home-based) in the state are encouraged to complete the survey as soon as possible this week. It can be found at https://bit.ly/NEprovidersurvey.
Kate Gallagher, Ph.D.
Director of Research and Evaluation
Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska
