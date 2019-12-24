Congratulations to Tabor Ranch Apartments in North Platte for adopting smoke-free policies for their buildings. The apartments at 1102 S. Tabor Ave. join a growing list of apartments where the owners and managers have made that commitment to healthier living conditions for their renters.
A list of smoke-free apartments in Lincoln County is online at www.communityconnectionslc.org/tflc.
Smoke from one apartment or hallway can travel throughout a building. Not only is it annoying, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that there is no safe level of secondhand smoke.
Besides the health concerns, smoke damages walls, woodwork, carpeting, drapes and furniture. Smoking in buildings also increases fire risks.
Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County is a local coalition funded by Tobacco Free Nebraska.
As the motto states, “Change is in the air.” We look forward to the time when all apartment buildings in Lincoln County will be smoke-free.
George Haws, coordinator
Tobacco Free Lincoln County
