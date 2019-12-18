Housing can become substandard in a matter of two weeks by indifferent low-income or homeless individuals. Landlords can repeatedly remedy property damage caused by tenants and still have a house that quickly becomes less than it was.
How did Hotel Pawnee become substandard? Look at the inhabitants as a part of the equation. The disregard for picking up trash, food, excretions, secretions, continued new physical damage, cigarette damage, overflowing sinks/showers/toilets, moving furniture, putting holes in walls, breaking windows and doors, letting toilets overflow on the second floor and snow on the wood floor from shoes are a few examples of what quickly degrades a residence.
Shirleen Smith
North Platte
